Coach's guide to Super Bowl 50: Priorities for Broncos, Panthers

Naturally, you can point to all the conventional wisdom about winning the turnover battle, controlling the clock, etc. Every coach, however, knows to break it down to a few key priorities for your team to hook on to; you want your players to believe that, if they execute these things, the desired result will come. If you find that the game isn't quite working out as anticipated, so be it: improvise and adjust. But if it does indeed go the way you've planned early on, your players will surge with confidence that they truly have the formula to win the Super Bowl.