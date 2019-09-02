Clowney wants to be part of something great in Seattle

"It's what you're looking for, you know," Carroll said. "We brought Ziggy in with really high hopes that he could factor in because of his intensity and how tough he is when he plays and he's been productive. Then he has this marvelous talent, too, to go along with this style of play. (Clowney) has really very similar abilities and traits. Those guys are like bookends, you know, and they're just exactly what you're looking for on the edge."