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Clowney wants to be part of something great in Seattle

Published: Sep 02, 2019 at 02:29 PM
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Jeremy Bergman

Digital Content Editor

Monday marked the first day of practice for Jadeveon Clowney, Seattle Seahawks defensive end.

Clowney was the centerpiece of one of two mega trades Saturday executed by the Houston Texans. After a prolonged contract dispute, Clowney was eventually shipped to Seattle for quarters on the dollar -- a 2020 third-round pick, linebacker Jacob Martin and edger rusher Barkevious Mingo.

On Monday, Clowney showed up to Seattle in pads, wearing a white No. 91 jersey, and partook in practice alongside former Texans teammate Duane Brown and new battery mate Ezekiel Ansah.

In speaking with reporters, Seahawks coach Pete Carroll raved about the addition.

"He's a rare football player," Carroll said. "He's got special skills that most guys just don't have. His great quickness, his reaction time, his length that he can use, his ability to run, his instincts. He's made a lot of plays in the backfield over the years, instinctive plays, penetrating and causing problems. We plan to allow him to do that in our scheme and he'll fit really well with what we're doing. He's a great fit whether it's early downs or third downs. He's pretty much got what you're looking for."

Making his first public comments since his Texodus, Clowney was also pleased with where he landed and what his role will be in Seattle. The edge rusher said he was looking forward to playing in Seattle's 4-3 scheme as opposed to Houston's 3-4.

"I get to get back to going vertical, not dropping," Clowney said. "Just really putting my head down and grinding. When you're going forward, you don't think about a lot. So that's the best thing about this defense."

Clowney is the third new pass rusher Seattle has added this spring and summer. After trading Frank Clark to the Kansas City Chiefs, Seattle drafted L.J. Collier in the first round of the draft. Then, the Seahawks signed Ansah. The additions, especially Clowney's and Ansah's, excite Carroll.

"It's what you're looking for, you know," Carroll said. "We brought Ziggy in with really high hopes that he could factor in because of his intensity and how tough he is when he plays and he's been productive. Then he has this marvelous talent, too, to go along with this style of play. (Clowney) has really very similar abilities and traits. Those guys are like bookends, you know, and they're just exactly what you're looking for on the edge."

Relationships along the defensive line will be important to develop. According to Clowney, it was a relationship along the offensive line, however, that sealed the deal.

"I talked to Duane Brown and he said he loved it up here," Clowney said. "Great weather, it's not hot like Houston. Great fan support, other great teammates on this team. Come be part of something great. I was like, 'Man, you know what, I'm going to try to look into that and try to get in there with you guys.'"

Building that greatness will start on Sunday when Seattle hosts the Cincinnati Bengals. Whether Clowney will be ready to start is not yet known. For now, the edge rusher is just happy to be back on the practice field.

"We're trying to get into shape, man," Clowney said. "I haven't been on a field in a while so I'm trying to get to football shape because Week 1 is here. I'm trying to get ready to go."

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