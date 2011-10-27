Close shave? Chiefs' Haley perseveres through rough start

2) Chris Johnson taking on a lighter defensive front. Suffice it to say, the Titans aren't thrilled with where Johnson is. He wasn't in great shape after the contract dispute, and the thought was that last week would be when he finally hit his stride, with the bye giving him the chance to settle all the way in. Sixteen touches and 45 yards later, there's even more reason for concern on whether or not Johnson will regain the form that earned him that huge payday in time for the Titans to keep pace with the Texans in the South. If there ever was an elixir, it's coming now, with the Colts set to pay a visit to Nashville. Not only does Indy rank 31st in run defense, the Colts also now lack the ability they used to have to make Johnson less relevant by building huge leads. Could this be the week? For now, all bets are off.