Clinton Portis' knee ailing again as Washington Redskins camp loses its healthy glow

Five key starters - Clinton Portis, Chris Samuels, Marcus Washington, Santana Moss and Randy Thomas - are either sidelined or are having their practice time curtailed less than one week into training camp.
Running back Portis was out for the second straight day Wednesday, reduced to riding a stationary bicycle because of swelling and soreness due to tendinitis in his right knee, the same ailment that hampered him during offseason workouts.
"As much as he thought he was ready to go, it's two-a-days," trainer Bubba Tyer said. "We're going to try to modify his workout some and concentrate a little bit more on his strength work and his conditioning work without the trauma of practicing, cutting and turning. He feels a little discomfort when he cuts and turns."
Tyer said Portis will return in a matter of "days, not weeks" but will not participate in Saturday's scrimmage against the Baltimore Ravens.
Right guard Thomas was supposed to have recovered from last month's knee surgery by now, but he's only just starting to take part in some drills, doing a little more each day. Receiver Moss' work is being limited because of a sore leg, perhaps from overcompensating for the sprained groin he had this spring.
Strongside linebacker Washington has been rested for several practices after feeling a twinge in his surgically repaired hip.
"My body will tell me when I need to rest it, so that's the approach we're taking," Washington said. "Even some times when I feel like going, we'll go, 'No, let's rest it.' I'm not really concerned about it. I think when the season starts we'll be ready to go."
That's the general attitude with all the injuries. Even left tackle Samuels, who sprained a knee ligament Monday, is expected to miss four weeks at most, which would put him on pace to return for the season opener Sept. 9.
Also sidelined Wednesday morning were tight end Pete Schmitt (bruised shoulder), receiver Mike Espy (bruised knee), linebacker Dallas Sartz (strained hamstring), tight end Tyler Ecker (sore groin) and receiver Carl Berman (hamstring).
"As long as I've been in this game, people have been getting hurt," Thomas said. "You just have to prepare and try to get back."