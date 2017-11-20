Clinton-Dix calls Ravens center 'trash' after injury

On a run on second-and-1, it is understandable for an interior lineman to keep driving and trying to win the battle at the line of scrimmage, especially when the play is designed to run off his hip. When reviewing the broadcast angle of the tape, it appears as though once Jensen realizes Clark has been landed on by a pile of players, he lets up (while stumbling) and attempts to help his opponent up. It's at that moment when Clinton-Dix arrives and attempts to separate the two.