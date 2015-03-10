Clint Boling, Cincinnati Bengals reach agreement

One of free agency's top interior offensive linemen is returning to Cincinnati.
The Bengals agreed to terms with left guard Clint Boling, reports NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala, via a source who has spoken with the player.
A fourth-round selection in the 2011 NFL Draft, Boling has started 44 games over the past three years. He bounced back nicely from a torn ACL last season, even holding his own at right tackle for a couple of fill-in starts.
Boling's return is welcome news for a strong ground attack featuring Jeremy Hill and Giovani Bernard.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes early free agency news, including Ndamukong Suh to Miami, Devin McCourty's new deal and much more. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.