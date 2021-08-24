Cliff Branch, Dick Vermeil selected as Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2022 senior finalists

"He dreamed of this. He wanted this so bad, he could taste it," Anderson said on the call with Baker. "It was all he talked about -- when he would go to the Hall of Fame."

Vermeil inched closer to the Hall of Fame just weeks after attending his former star receiver ﻿Isaac Bruce﻿'s enshrinement in Canton. Vermeil found success in the college ranks, leading UCLA to a 15-5-3 mark in two seasons before jumping to the NFL with the Philadelphia Eagles in 1976. Vermeil led the Eagles to a Super Bowl in the 1980 season, where they lost to Branch's Raiders.

Vermeil took a 15-year hiatus before returning to coaching with the St. Louis Rams in 1997, leading them to a Super Bowl in the 1999 season. Vermeil directed the Greatest Show on Turf, producing a thrilling win over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV and positioning the Rams among the league's elite into the new millennium. He walked away from coaching following the win before coming back one final time to lead the Kansas City Chiefs from 2001-2005, guiding them to one playoff appearance before retiring in early 2006.

Vermeil finished his coaching career with a record of 120-109 in the NFL, including a 6-5 mark in the postseason and a 1-1 record in the Super Bowl.