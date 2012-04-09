Cliff Avril plans to work out with Lions but only with new deal

Published: Apr 09, 2012 at 08:02 AM

Negotiations with the Detroit Lions are at a standstill, and defensive end Cliff Avril said if the sides can reach an agreement soon, he will participate in the team's first offseason workouts, which start next Monday.

"I think we're going to continue to try and get something done hopefully and we'll see how it goes," Avril told the Detroit Free Press.

Avril said he didn't have immediate plans to sign his one-year franchise-tag tender of $10.6 million and is hoping to work out a long-term extension before the contract deadline of July 15, when he would be forced to play the 2012 season under a one-year deal.

"It's still important, but last year was definitely a good way, for example, of how I can get it done just by working with myself a little bit," Avril said. "If it has to come down to it, then I'll be ready whenever I do get back with the team."

Avril started in all 16 games for the Lions last season and had a career-high 11 sacks.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

