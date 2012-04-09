Cliff Avril plans to work out with Lions but only with new deal

Negotiations with the Detroit Lions are at a standstill, and defensive end Cliff Avril said if the sides can reach an agreement soon, he will participate in the team's first offseason workouts, which start next Monday.
Reuter: Draft sleepers
No combine? No problem. Chad Reuter identifies some prospects who weren't invited to Indy but are still on the rise. **More ...**
"I think we're going to continue to try and get something done hopefully and we'll see how it goes," Avril told the Detroit Free Press.
Avril said he didn't have immediate plans to sign his one-year franchise-tag tender of $10.6 million and is hoping to work out a long-term extension before the contract deadline of July 15, when he would be forced to play the 2012 season under a one-year deal.
"It's still important, but last year was definitely a good way, for example, of how I can get it done just by working with myself a little bit," Avril said. "If it has to come down to it, then I'll be ready whenever I do get back with the team."