Cliff Avril, Detroit Lions end talks after three-year, $30M offer

Negotiations between defensive end Cliff Avril and the Detroit Lions broke off, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer, on Monday after the team offered a three-year, $30 million contract with $20 million guaranteed.
The sides had until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to agree to a long-term contract. Since they couldn't, Avril will play the 2012 season on a one-year, $10.6 million franchise tag, but he'll become an unrestricted free agent after this season.
"I'm kind of disappointed that it didn't happen," Avril told the Detroit Free Press. "But obviously I'm not one of their top guys right now as far as getting a deal done."
"I'm not stressed out about anything," Avril also told the Lions' official website. "Business is business. It's not personal. My goal is to just keep getting better."
Avril also said he plans to sit down with his agent, Brian Mackler, and probably won't be there for the start of the Lions' training camp.
Avril had his best statistical season in 2011, recording a career-high 11 sacks and returning an interception for a touchdown.