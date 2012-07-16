Cliff Avril, Detroit Lions end talks after three-year, $30M offer

Published: Jul 16, 2012 at 07:35 AM

Negotiations between defensive end Cliff Avril and the Detroit Lions broke off, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL.com and NFL Network's Albert Breer, on Monday after the team offered a three-year, $30 million contract with $20 million guaranteed.

The sides had until 4 p.m. ET on Monday to agree to a long-term contract. Since they couldn't, Avril will play the 2012 season on a one-year, $10.6 million franchise tag, but he'll become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

"I'm kind of disappointed that it didn't happen," Avril told the Detroit Free Press. "But obviously I'm not one of their top guys right now as far as getting a deal done."

"I'm not stressed out about anything," Avril also told the Lions' official website. "Business is business. It's not personal. My goal is to just keep getting better."

Avril also said he plans to sit down with his agent, Brian Mackler, and probably won't be there for the start of the Lions' training camp.

Avril had his best statistical season in 2011, recording a career-high 11 sacks and returning an interception for a touchdown.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Former Lions WR Calvin Johnson on Jameson Williams: 'Anything I can do to help him, I'll do that'

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams has a Hall of Famer in his corner. Calvin Johnson, who attended two of Detroit's mandatory minicamp practices this week and met Williams for the first time, later discussed the possibility of mentoring him.

news

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton flattered other teams might want him, but Denver 'is home'

Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton thinks it's "flattering" that other teams have sought him out in a trade, but he believes Denver is home and looks forward to a rebound year.

news

RB Miles Sanders ready for 'more opportunities' to help Panthers after Super Bowl disappointment

Panthers running back Miles Sanders is ready to take on a three-down workload after disappointing usage in his final game as a Philadelphia Eagle.

news

49ers ownership group reaches agreement to take over Leeds United

The San Francisco 49ers ownership group has reached an agreement to take over English soccer club Leeds with NBA players Larry Nance Jr. and T.J. McConnell joining as minority investors.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2023 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ has you covered!

With NFL+, stay connected throughout the rest of the NFL offseason with special content from Training Camp, Hall of Fame, and more!

Learn More