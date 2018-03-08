Cliff Avril calls changes to Seahawks defense dramatic

"I think there's definitely going to be some rebuilding," he said. "The difference would be, obviously, the experience that guys have and playing together for so long. I used to tell guys all the time, in the locker room, 'Look, this doesn't happen in the NFL, where you're able to keep nine guys or seven, eight guys together for a long period of time.' So, it's the same thing for management too. They're going to have to bring some guys in to try to jump into it right now. I definitely think it's going to be some time to rebuild. I don't necessarily think they're going to be as good as in the past, but I think they can definitely make some things happen though."