'Clicking' Seattle Seahawks make bold statement in NFL opener

The Seahawks are a rare defending champion, still very young and remarkably intact. Opponents did not pluck their coordinators and were unable to cherry pick much of their top talent. Instead, in getting added weaponry like Harvin back onto the field, the Seahawks may be fortified. Harvin, who missed 15 games with a hip injury last season, had more receptions in the Seahawks' first three offensive plays of the season (two) than he did in the entire 2013 regular season (one). Because he did not play in most of the second half of the 2012 season in Minnesota, this is essentially the first time Harvin has practiced and played regularly in two years. He said he has not been this healthy since college.