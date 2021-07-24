Cleveland Browns unveil 75th anniversary uniform

The Cleveland Browns are celebrating their 75th anniversary in style.

The team unveiled a special-edition uniform Saturday morning through its mobile app that pays homage to different looks throughout franchise history.

The white jersey features brown numbers shadowboxed with orange and a "1946" patch. They're accompanied by orange helmets with a white stripe down the middle, players' numbers on each side and gray facemasks. This combination will include white pants and white socks with three brown stripes and two orange stripes.

"The Browns are one of those iconic franchises in all of sports, not just the NFL," Browns executive vice president JW Johnson said in a statement. "We really wanted to give a nice nod to the past and the players that have paved the way for the team we have here today. It's just a nice thank you to them for everything they've done for this league and for this team and for this city. We wouldn't be here without the likes of Jim Brown, Otto Graham, Lou Groza and Joe Thomas. We want to honor them. We want to respect them.

"We spent a lot of time going back and looking at old photos and the history of the team and working with our friends at Nike and the NFL to put this all together. At the end of the day, like we said when we went back to the uniforms we are currently wearing, we wanted something clean, iconic, traditional and something that would honor the team and represent it appropriately."