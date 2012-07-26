Cleveland Browns training camp: Brandon Weeden ready to lead

3. If receiver Josh Gordon isn't sincere, he sure sounded like someone who is desperately trying to be. Cleveland selected Gordon in the second round of the supplemental draft two weeks ago. The one-time Baylor receiver, who left the Big 12 school after two failed drug tests, admitted Wednesday to failing another drug test last year at Utah. Gordon said he did his best to convince Cleveland's brass that he's "a changed individual." He talked about owing the Browns his best effort, having "a new foundation" and having "no thoughts" of reverting to old behavior: "I don't want to be that person."