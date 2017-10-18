Around the NFL

Cleveland Browns to start DeShone Kizer vs. Titans

Published: Oct 18, 2017 at 04:14 AM
The Cleveland Browns are flip-flopping quarterbacks once again.

Coach Hue Jackson announced Wednesday that rookie DeShone Kizer will return to the lineup Sunday against the Titans in place of Kevin Hogan, who struggled in last week's 33-17 loss to the Houston Texans.

Kizer was benched during the team's Week 5 loss to the New York Jets, capping an early season run that saw him rank dead last in completion percentage, interceptions and passer rating. His nine picks on the year still top the NFL, but Hogan was no better, unfurling a trio of interceptions for a Cleveland team that trailed the Texans 24-3 at the half.

Both young players have shown positive traits in spurts, but any tangible development has been slowed by a lack of surrounding talent. This is a club that can't run the ball or find an anchoring force in the receiving corps.

Jackson told reporters Monday that he felt Kizer learned from watching last week's game, but the problem for Cleveland is that all their quarterbacks need time to grow. Meanwhile, the Browns will face another fascinating young passer in Marcus Mariota on Sunday after watching a pair of mobile signal-callers -- Jacoby Brissett and Deshaun Watson -- pile up 30-plus points against Cleveland's defense.

As for Hogan, he's dealing with bruised ribs and will not play Sunday, a source informed of the situation told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Cody Kessler will be the Browns' No. 2 quarterback this week.

The winless Browns are following last year's script -- and the year before that -- dialing through quarterbacks, looking for a spark, and learning that one might not exist in 2017.

