Cleveland Browns: Tailgate Pierogi recipe

Pierogi Recipe
By Chef Jeffrey Nimer
Dough ingredients:
3 eggs
1 container of sour cream (8 ounce)
3 cups all-purpose flour
1/4 teaspoon salt
1 tablespoon baking powder
Filling ingredients:
1 cup diced Yellow Creamer Potatoes
1 cup of Truffle Cheese
1/4 cup Fresh chopped herbs {thyme-basil-parsley}
1 tablespoon Truffle Oil
Method:
The dough
To make the dough, beat together the eggs and sour cream until smooth. Sift together the flour, salt, and baking powder; stir into the sour cream mixture until dough comes together. Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface until firm and smooth. Divide the dough in half, and then roll out one half to 1/8 inch thickness. Cut into three inch rounds using a biscuit cutter.
The filling
Cook the potatoes in boiling water until just tender. Strain and season potatoes with salt & pepper and fresh chopped herbs; add the truffle oil and set aside. Dice the cheese to the same size as potatoes and mix together.
The finish
Place a small spoonful of the filling into the center of each round (see video above). Either use an empanada maker (as in the video) to create the pierogi, or moisten the edges with water, fold over and press together with a fork to seal. Repeat procedure with the remaining dough and the filling. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes or fry the pierogi until they're golden brown.
Enjoy!
For more Thursday Night Football gameday recipes, check back to the Dueling Dishes landing page every week and watch NFL AM every Thursday morning!