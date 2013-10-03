Cleveland Browns: Tailgate Pierogi recipe

Published: Oct 03, 2013 at 10:28 AM

Pierogi Recipe

 By Chef Jeffrey Nimer

Haute Chefs LA

Dough ingredients:

3 eggs

1 container of sour cream (8 ounce)

3 cups all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 tablespoon baking powder

Filling ingredients:

1 cup diced Yellow Creamer Potatoes

1 cup of Truffle Cheese

1/4 cup Fresh chopped herbs {thyme-basil-parsley}

1 tablespoon Truffle Oil

Method:

The dough

To make the dough, beat together the eggs and sour cream until smooth. Sift together the flour, salt, and baking powder; stir into the sour cream mixture until dough comes together. Knead the dough on a lightly floured surface until firm and smooth. Divide the dough in half, and then roll out one half to 1/8 inch thickness. Cut into three inch rounds using a biscuit cutter.

The filling

Cook the potatoes in boiling water until just tender. Strain and season potatoes with salt & pepper and fresh chopped herbs; add the truffle oil and set aside. Dice the cheese to the same size as potatoes and mix together.

The finish

Place a small spoonful of the filling into the center of each round (see video above). Either use an empanada maker (as in the video) to create the pierogi, or moisten the edges with water, fold over and press together with a fork to seal. Repeat procedure with the remaining dough and the filling. Bake at 350 for 15-20 minutes or fry the pierogi until they're golden brown.

Serve with Truffle Aioli & Ice cold beer (OLD RASPUTIN RUSSIAN IMPERIAL STOUT)

Enjoy!

For more Thursday Night Football gameday recipes, check back to the Dueling Dishes landing page every week and watch NFL AM every Thursday morning!

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL preseason, Week 2: What we learned from Friday's doubleheader

NFL.com breaks down what you need to know from Week 2 of the 2021 NFL preseason.
news

Chargers DB Derwin James dazzles with 99-yard INT TD at practice

In a joint practice with the San Francisco 49ers, Chargers safety Derwin James jumped in front of tight end ﻿George Kittle﻿ to pick off a ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ pass at the 1-yard line and raced the other way for a 99-yard score. The play was a reminder of just how special James can be.
news

Chiefs must extend Tyrann Mathieu ASAP; DeVonta Smith's great first impression in Philadelphia

In this edition of the Scout's Notebook, Bucky Brooks says the Chiefs need to give Tyrann Mathieu a long-term extension NOW. Plus, first impressions on DeVonta Smith, a big advantage in Baltimore and more.
news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Aug. 20

The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has forced a pair of Cardinals assistant coaches out of action. TEs coach Steve Heiden and a defensive assistant will miss Friday's preseason contest against the Chiefs because of COVID protocols, Tom Pelissero and Peter Schrager report.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW