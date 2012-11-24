Cleveland Browns surrender white-flag giveaway promotion

Following days of criticism, the Browns have decided to cancel a promotion to hand out white flags to fans before Sunday's game against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Because white flags symbolize surrender, the giveaway seemed to imply the Browns were giving up against the Steelers, who have won 16 of the past 17 games between the AFC North foes.
Browns spokesman Neal Gulkis said in a statement on Saturday that the team scrapped the idea "in the best interests of everyone. It is something that was intended to be fun for our fans and that they could rally around, and we regret that some didn't perceive it that way."
