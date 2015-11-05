Cleveland Browns' struggles mean it's time to see more Manziel

CINCINNATI -- Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel wasn't budging from his talking points on Thursday night. As he stood in a cramped interview room -- speaking in rapid-fire bursts and with his gaze focused on a row of cameras perched across from him -- he explained what he saw in his team's 31-10 loss to Cincinnati. Manziel talked about not doing the little things, the game being a tale of two halves and the need to avoid excuses. What he didn't touch on was something that is becoming all too obvious: The Browns need to see, once and for all, what he can do as a full-time starter.