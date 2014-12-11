Cleveland Browns sticking with kicker Billy Cundiff

We wondered on Sunday if Billy Cundiff's time with the Browns was over. Turns out the embattled kicker is getting another shot.
After reportedly trying out free agents Garrett Hartley, Zach Hocker and Nate Freese, coach Mike Pettine told reporters Thursday that Cleveland is sticking with the guy who has missed four field goals from 44 yards or closer over the past five games.
Browns special teams coordinator Chris Tabor said Cundiff kicked the ball "as well as I've ever seen him" in Thursday's workout at FirstEngergy Stadium, per the team's official website.
Cundiff cost the Browns dearly in Sunday's 25-24 loss to the Colts with a first-half missed attempt from 40 yards out. He's hit on a respectable 22 of 29 kicks this season, but the team has been forced to alter strategy because of Cundiff's limited range -- not ideal for a team with six games decided by three or fewer points in 2014.
We fully expect Cleveland to go shopping for a kicker this offseason.
