Cleveland Browns sign wideout Josh Boyce

The team signed former Patriots fourth-round pick Josh Boyce on Sunday. Boyce has three starts and nine receptions to his credit over the past three NFL seasons. He was cut by the Indianapolis Colts last week after their preseason opener.
Head coach Hue Jackson's offense has no shortage of playmakers from unconventional backgrounds at the moment, with former quarterback Terrelle Pryor standing out as the top deep-threat wide receiver on the club. Boyce, who has always been a wide receiver and is one of the most productive scorers in TCU football history, is known as much for his sprinting ability.
The 5-11 wideout enters the mix at a time of great excitement but great uncertainty in Cleveland. Perhaps Jackson can find a more productive outlet for Boyce's combination of speed and hands. His arrival could also be a challenge to Taylor Gabriel, who occupies a similar role in the offense at the moment.