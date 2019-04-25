Cleveland Browns sign 'The Scottish Hammer'

Published: Apr 25, 2019 at 01:54 AM

Scottish punter Jamie Gillan has signed a free agent contract with the Cleveland Browns.

The Arkansas Pine-Bluff specialist grew up in Inverness, Scotland, before moving to the United States when his father transferred to America from the RAF. And Gillan will now be putting the skills he learned as a fly half in rugby to good use in the NFL.

Nicknamed 'The Scottish Hammer' in high school, Gillan served as a kicker and a punter in college, converting 20 of 28 field goals in the 2018 campaign.

The strong-legged Brit who actually burst four NFL footballs in preparation for the recent draft in Nashville is expected to be a full-time punter at the Browns as he prepares to compete with 2018 Pro Bowl alternate Britton Colquitt.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

