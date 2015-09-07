Cleveland Browns sign QB Austin Davis

The team on Monday announced it had signed Austin Davis just two days after he was released by the St. Louis Rams.
Davis provides insurance behind veteran starter Josh McCown and second-year backup Johnny Manziel, who continues to deal with the sore elbow that kept him out of Cleveland's final two preseason bouts.
In his fourth season, Davis gave the Rams a rash of up-and-down moments last season, starting eight games and tossing 12 touchdowns against nine picks in the process. He showed more flair than Manziel, who crumbled during a nightmarish two-start meltdown last December.
The Browns have been looking for a savior under center for two-plus decades. Davis won't play that role, but he could very well see the field in 2015. After all, Cleveland has seen two or more passers start games in every season since 2001.