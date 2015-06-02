Cleveland Browns sign nine-year-old

The Cleveland Browns made a kid's dream come true this week, signing nine-year-old Dylan Sutcliffe to a one-day contract as the team celebrated the first anniversary of their First and Ten volunteering campaign. Sutcliffe, who is diagnosed with a rare primary immunodeficiency disease called Ataxia telangiectasia (A-T), told the Make-A-Wish Foundation that he had always dreamed of playing for the Browns.
He arrived at the Brown's OTAs Tuesday morning and was welcomed by Browns president Alec Scheiner and general manager Ray Farmer. He then signed his contract and prepared for his workout with the team.
"We're excited to add another quality player to our roster as we prepare for the 2015 season," said Farmer.
The First and Ten initiative is an attempt to unify players, employees and fans around to world to join together and volunteer for the greater Cleveland community.