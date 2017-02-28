Cleveland Browns sign Britton Colquitt to 4-year deal

The Cleveland Browns have agree to terms on a four-year contract with punter Britton Colquitt, the team announced Tuesday.
Colquitt joined the Browns in 2016 on a single-year deal following his release from the Denver Broncos and after the Brownstraded former punterAndy Lee to Carolina. He set a team single-season record with a net average of 40.31 yards and he made 22 punts inside the 20-yard line.
"I am thrilled," Colquitt said per the team's official site. "My family couldn't be happier. We love the organization and the fans. From Jimmy and Dee Haslam to Sashi (Brown) to the coaching staff with Hue (Jackson) and of course Tabes (Chris Tabor), this is a great place to work. The Browns are a class act. I want to thank the organization for giving me this opportunity."