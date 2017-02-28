Around the NFL

Cleveland Browns sign Britton Colquitt to 4-year deal

Published: Feb 28, 2017 at 08:42 AM

The Cleveland Browns have agree to terms on a four-year contract with punter Britton Colquitt, the team announced Tuesday.

Colquitt joined the Browns in 2016 on a single-year deal following his release from the Denver Broncos and after the Brownstraded former punterAndy Lee to Carolina. He set a team single-season record with a net average of 40.31 yards and he made 22 punts inside the 20-yard line.

"I am thrilled," Colquitt said per the team's official site. "My family couldn't be happier. We love the organization and the fans. From Jimmy and Dee Haslam to Sashi (Brown) to the coaching staff with Hue (Jackson) and of course Tabes (Chris Tabor), this is a great place to work. The Browns are a class act. I want to thank the organization for giving me this opportunity."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

