Cleveland Browns select quarterback DeShone Kizer

Cleveland selected Notre Dame star DeShone Kizer with the No. 52 overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft.
Kizer is the first quarterback selected in the second round by the Browns in the common draft era (since 1967).
At nearly 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, Kizer offers prototypical size as well as the arm talent to make every NFL throw. Many scouts believe he's the most physically gifted quarterback in this year's draft class.
That said, he comes with questions about his accuracy, field vision, mechanics and decision making under pressure. He slumped severely enough against Stanford last season to earn a first-half benching.
"He is the classic boom or bust," one AFC evaluator told the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. "In terms of arm strength, athleticism, talent, intelligence, he's the highest-end guy. At the same time, he's also the one with the most flaws."
One point in his favor is Browns coach Hue Jackson, who has had a hand in developing quarterbacks with disparate skill sets such as Jason Campbell, Joe Flacco, Andy Dalton and AJ McCarron.
Should Kizer eventually emerge as quality starter, he will become the first Fighting Irish quarterback to enjoy extended NFL success since Joe Theismann and Joe Montana four decades ago.
Kizer immediately becomes the most talented passer in Cleveland's quarterback room. Even if he needs time to develop at the next level, it shouldn't be long before he's pressing the underwhelming duo of Cody Kessler and Brock Osweiler for first-team reps.