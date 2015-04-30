Cleveland Browns select Danny Shelton at No. 12

After all the white noise about the Browns mortgaging their future to swing a deal for the No. 2 overall pick, Cleveland stayed home at No. 12 to add a big-bodied terror to their defensive line.
The team snagged Washington's Danny Shelton, giving coach Mike Pettine an instant starter at nose tackle on a defense that sorely needed help against the run. The team also added offensive lineman Cameron Erving with the 19th pick.
"He's so quick," NFL Media's Mike Mayock said of Shelton, calling the 6-foot-2, 339-pounder a pocket-pushing force who immediately improves the team's 32nd-ranked run defense.
Drawing comparisons to Vince Wilfork, Shelton has the thickness and size to dominate at the line. Mayock did point out that too much added weight could hurt the defender's game, something the Browns certainly will monitor.
Cleveland's big issue in the AFC North has been a lack of toughness up front when compared with the Steelers and Ravens. If the Browns can milk consistent production out of Shelton, this looms as an ideal pickup for a team hoping that this year's pair of first-rounders work out better than last year's.
