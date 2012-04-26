Cleveland Browns select Brandon Weeden with No. 22 pick

The Cleveland Browns selected Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden with the No. 22 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.
Weeden is a 28-year-old former minor league baseball player, whose age was seen as a downside by some teams. However, the Browns view him as a potential upgrade at the most vital position. McCoy has struggled in his two seasons as a starter, and although he has more pro experience than Weeden, the Browns will surely give the rookie a chance to take over Cleveland's offense.
Browns general manager Tom Heckert said last week that he didn't have any problem with Weeden's age.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.