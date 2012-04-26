Cleveland Browns select Brandon Weeden with No. 22 pick

Published: Apr 26, 2012 at 03:12 PM

The Cleveland Browns selected Oklahoma State quarterback Brandon Weeden with the No. 22 pick in the 2012 NFL Draft.

Weeden is a 28-year-old former minor league baseball player, whose age was seen as a downside by some teams. However, the Browns view him as a potential upgrade at the most vital position. McCoy has struggled in his two seasons as a starter, and although he has more pro experience than Weeden, the Browns will surely give the rookie a chance to take over Cleveland's offense.

Browns general manager Tom Heckert said last week that he didn't have any problem with Weeden's age.

Earlier, the Browns moved up to the No. 3 spot to select Alabama running back Trent Richardson.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

