Cleveland Browns release veteran DL Desmond Bryant

Published: Aug 22, 2017 at 02:06 PM

The Cleveland Browns announced Tuesday that they released defensive lineman Desmond Bryant. The veteran DL, who spent the last four years in Cleveland, did not play in 2016 after suffering a torn pectoral muscle in July.

Bryant logged 14.5 sacks and a forced fumble in 41 starts for the Browns after joining the team as an unrestricted free agent in 2013.

"We'd like to thank Des for all his contributions to the Cleveland Browns in his time with our organization," Browns Executive Vice President of Football Operations Sashi Brown said in a statement. "He proved to be a leader and tone setter along our defensive front and we wish him well."

Cutting Bryant, who was slated to be a free agent after this season, will save the Browns $3 million this year, per Spotrac.com.

The Browns announced they signed defensive lineman Brandon Thompson in a corresponding move.

