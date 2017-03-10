Cleveland Browns release Robert Griffin III

"It's going to be a difficult market," Rapoport said. "I've talked to several evaluators, just about him in anticipation of his release by the Cleveland Browns, and I have not talked to one general manager or personnel person yet who believes he will be on a roster in 2017. Not that it won't happen, just that the people I'm speaking with do not see a fit anywhere in the NFL. It was a quick start (to his career) for RGIII, but it's going to be interesting to see where, if anywhere, he actually lands for next season."