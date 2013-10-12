Cleveland Browns place Brian Hoyer on injured reserve

Published: Oct 12, 2013 at 06:56 PM

CLEVELAND -- The Browns have placed quarterback Brian Hoyer on injured reserve with a torn knee ligament, officially ending his season.

Hoyer led Cleveland to two wins in his first two starts. He tore the anterior cruciate ligament in the first quarter of Cleveland's victory over Buffalo on Oct. 3. Hoyer was sliding at the end of a run when his cleat got caught in the turf as he hit the ground. Hoyer will undergo surgery next Friday.

The Browns waited to put Hoyer on IR as they considered signing another quarterback.

The club instead signed rookie wide receiver Charles Johnson off Green Bay's practice squad. The Packers drafted him in the seventh round in April. He played in Green Bay's final two exhibition games.

Cleveland hosts the Detroit Lions on Sunday.

