Cleveland Browns overcome much to get stunning victory

The first of which occured more than 72 hours before kickoff, when Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay sent out a rather attention-grabbing tweet that failed to get lost in the Twitter timeline wash. Fans and sports scribes alike attempted to figure out what the cryptic message meant. Not long after, it was announced that the Coltshad acquired running back Trent Richardson from the Browns in a trade. It was a shocking development, and not exactly a popular move among Browns fans, many of whom thought the trade meant their beloved yet beleaguered team was tanking the season after just two weeks. Well, that's not exactly how things played out in the aftermath.