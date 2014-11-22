Cleveland Browns officially activate Josh Gordon

Gordon will see his first action of the season Sundayagainst the Atlanta Falcons after serving a 10-game suspension.
The activation was a formality for the Browns, who will deploy their "freak" receiver against the NFL's worst pass defense, giving up 281.2 yards per game.
The Browns have suggested all week they will keep Gordon on a snap count, but the NFL's leading receiver in 2013 provides a game-changing playmaker to a Cleveland offense lacking explosive weapons.
NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport added Sunday that the Browns are a little wary of Gordon's conditioning.
"They are gonna spell him a little bit," Rapoport said on NFL GameDay First, "but if he does perform well, if he's feeling good, they could use him more and more."
Expect Brian Hoyer, who hasn't been shy about stretching the field this season, to take several shots deep to Gordon throughout the course of the game. The wideout led the NFL last year with 30 receptions of 20-plus yards. Even without an obvious deep threat, the Browns have the third-most plays from scrimmage of 20-plus yards (49) this season.
