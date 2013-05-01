Cleveland Browns: Most underrated, overrated players of all time

Kellen Winslow, Jr. -- TE, 2004-08

His name and college numbers had scouts salivating over him. A few folks touched on his immaturity, - I'm a soldier! - but everyone thought he would end up a top-tier tight end. The sixth overall pick in 2004? Sure, why not? No one knew he would end up spending his rookie year on the shelf with a broken right fibula. OK, that can be overlooked. But violating your contract and messing around on a Suzuki motorcycle is downright dumb. Winslow tore his anterior cruciate ligment in the accident, which put him on the physically unable to perform list. Sure, he came back and had Pro Bowl caliber seasons in 2006, 2007 and 2008, but when Cleveland trades you for a second and fifth round pick, you know someone is exasperated with your ridiculous claims about being better than everyone else even when you're at only 90 percent. Sure, the guy has the single season reception records for a tight end in both Cleveland (89, tied with Ozzie Newsome) and Tampa (77), but for all his bluster he's not a game breaker or someone that changes game plans. He's a solid tight end with a really big mouth. "I'm a Jet!"