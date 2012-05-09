Cleveland Browns GM says Trent Richardson will be 'the guy'

Cleveland Browns general manager Tom Heckert on Wednesday defended his team's decision to take running back Trent Richardson with the No. 3 overall pick in last month's NFL draft, saying the Browns would give the former Alabama star every chance to prove that he was worth it.
"I think it's pretty safe to say we draft a guy third overall, he's going to be the guy," Heckert said on "PFT Live."
Heckert said that injury concerns are "probably one of the reason they (running backs) don't go up that high, but we thought he was such a special player, we thought it outweighed any, you know, hesitations about whether the running backs, how long they last, and all that stuff."
Heckert added. "You know, he scores a lot of touchdowns, we think he's going to score a lot of touchdowns for us."