Around the NFL

Cleveland Browns fire Mike Pettine, GM Ray Farmer

Published: Jan 03, 2016 at 11:06 AM
Headshot_Author_Gregg_Rosenthal_2019_png
Gregg Rosenthal

Around The NFL Editor

The Cleveland Browns are rebooting the machine once again.

Coach Mike Pettine and general manager Ray Farmer have been fired following the team's loss to the Steelers, the team announced in a statement. NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport was the first to report the Farmer news.

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam told reporters Sunday night that newly named executive vice president Sashi Brown will be in charge of football operations and will have final say on roster.

Ultimately, there were no winners in the battle between Pettine and his front office. The two sides did not appear to be the same page for much of their tenure together, which lasted just two seasons.

Browns tackle Joe Thomas, who has seen five coaches come through the building since 2007, said this was not Pettine's fault.

"I think he's a good coach. I think he's one of the better ones we've had," Thomas told NFL Media's Aditi Kinkhabwala.

Pettine was never given a fair chance to establish himself with the team in two seasons. He was handed an impossible quarterback situation and lack of offensive talent. With that said, Pettine's defense took a huge step back this season. They went from ninth in scoring defense to 29th entering Week 17. That was his side of the ball and they were among the league's worst this season despite a ton of resources on that side of the ball.

Farmer's brief tenure was similar to the other five Browns general managers who have held the job in Cleveland over the last eight years. He had regrettable first-round picks, failed to find a quarterback and didn't get long to fix his mistakes.

The news of a full housecleaning comes fewer than six months after Haslam insisted to reporters that he would stick with Farmer and Pettine long term.

"We're not going to blow things up. OK?" Haslam said during training camp. "I think we're on the right track, so we're not going to blow things up."

A 3-13 record season has a way of changing things. Pettine's defense collapsed and the offense struggled to run the ball until late in the year. Farmer will be most remembered for his sour relationship with Pettine and for texting the Browns coaches last year during games, which resulted in a four-game suspension for violating league rules prohibiting electronic communication about competitive or strategic information during games. Farmer had four first round picks in two years, and three of them (Johnny Manziel, cornerback Justin Gilbert, offensive lineman Cameron Erving) struggled to live up to expectations.

"They understand the bottom line of this business," Haslam said. "You can't lose 18 out of 21 games. That's not acceptable."

It's telling that Pettine was peppered with questions about Manziel's whereabouts in his final press conference. Pettine, who looked like a man who knew his dream of coaching the Browns was ending, was short when asked about whether Manziel was in Las Vegas on Saturday night.

"I don't know. I wasn't," Pettine deadpanned to laughter in the room. Pettine went on to say it "would be disappointing" if the Manziel story was true.

Pettine was handed Manziel as his first-round quarterback in 2014 and did his best to coach around the situation. The Browns started 7-4 last season before losing five straight to finish the season. The Browns have now fired their head coach five times since the last time any team in the AFC North made a coaching change.

UPDATE: Pettine released a statement Monday about his time with the team:

"I would like thank Dee and Jimmy Haslam for the opportunity they granted me to lead the Cleveland Browns as head coach for the past two seasons. Although I wish I could have brought more wins to the franchise for the passionate fans of this great city, I will have many fond memories to cherish from my time in Cleveland. I also want to thank all the players that I've been able to coach in my time here. I'm grateful for the effort they put forth, their willingness to take coaching and their overall dedication to the foundation we built. Additionally, it is very important for me to thank the coaching staff for all their hard work. I appreciate all the sacrifices that were made by their families while their husbands and fathers were enduring the long hours that are the norm for NFL coaches. Lastly and just as importantly, I want to thank the fans of the Cleveland Browns. I appreciated all the support, you deserve a winner and I wish that for you in the near future."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Friday, Sept. 2

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Steelers rookie QB Kenny Pickett 'just focused on getting better,' not QB1 announcement

If Steelers rookie Kenny Pickett knows whether it'll be him or Mitchell Trubisky starting under center in Week 1 against the Bengals, he isn't saying -- and isn't particularly worried about it at this point.

news

Longtime Bears president, CEO Ted Phillips announces he will retire after 2022 season

Following nearly 40 years with the organization and 23 in his current roles, Ted Phillips announced Friday he will retire as Chicago Bears team president and chief executive officer following the conclusion of the 2022 season.

news

Texans travel to Uvalde, surprise high school football team with new uniforms

Members of the Houston Texans traveled to Uvalde, Texas, this week to visit with the Uvalde High School football team ahead of its home opener Friday night.

news

Former lacrosse star-turned-WR Jared Bernhardt makes Falcons' initial 53-man roster

Jared Bernhardt has only been a football wide receiver since May but showed enough this summer to make the Falcons' initial 53-man roster.

news

Jets rookie corner Ahmad Gardner ready to earn 'Sauce' nickname

New York cornerback Ahmad Gardner is ready to earn his nickname. The rookie has gone by "Sauce" since childhood, but, much like his time at Cincinnati, Gang Green teammates are making him earn the nickname before it becomes a staple.

news

Giants WR Kadarius Toney 'ready to go' for season opener: 'I've got a lot to prove to myself'

Giants wide receiver Kadarius Toney missed seven games in 2021, underwent a knee procedure early in the offseason that kept him out of spring practices, and has been dealing with an undisclosed leg injury during training camp that kept him out of preseason action.

news

Dak Prescott to Cowboys' doubters: 'Keep writing, keep talking. We're ready to go play'

The Cowboys famously haven't won multiple playoff games in a season or made the NFC Championship Game since 1995. Dallas also has not made it to the postseason in back-to-back campaigns since 2006-2007.

news

Giants release veteran LB Blake Martinez after two seasons

Blake Martinez's once-promising tenure with the Giants ended on Thursday when the team released him after two seasons.

news

Jimmy Garoppolo didn't want to 'ruffle the feathers' by requesting release, happy to stay with 49ers

Niners QB1 Trey Lance doesn't believe anything changes with Jimmy Garoppolo staying with the team, and Jimmy G stressed his ego is in check going from a starting QB to a backup.

news

Former Buccaneers, Bills TE O.J. Howard signing with Texans

Tight end O.J. Howard, formerly with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills, is signing with the Houston Texans, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday.

news

Cardinals CB Antonio Hamilton lands on NFI list after cooking accident

Arizona cornerback Antonio Hamilton was placed on the reserve/non-football injury list after spilling oil and badly burning his foot while cooking at his home, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo reported Thursday.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE