Cleveland Browns finalize 4-year deal with Kenny Britt

He joins 2016 first-round pick Corey Coleman on a team that many expected would come out of the gates quickly this spring. The problem, of course, is that Cleveland still requires some salesmanship. Like the Raiders in seasons past, they will have to overpay for middle-tier talent until the product catches up with the expectations. If nothing else, Britt will be a presence in the red zone for other teams to worry about. Could that be enough to entice another quarterback to visit Ohio?