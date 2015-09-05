Cleveland Browns fielding offers for Terrance West

Around the NFL

Published: Sep 05, 2015

Could Cleveland Browns running back Terrance West be on the move?

A source familiar with the team's thinking told Around The NFL on Saturday that the Browns have fielded offers for the former third-round pick.

West was not among the players cut by the Browns as they trimmed their roster to 53 players Saturday, but there's still a chance he could be released or traded.

Over 79 snaps this preseason, West racked up 113 yards over 31 carries. West displayed some characteristics of a lead back, but is stuck in a rotation with Isaiah Crowell. Browns head coach Mike Pettine recently hinted that Crowell took the lead between both backs, and the team will eventually expect some production from rookie Duke Johnson. Johnson is currently going through concussion protocol.

West, who averaged almost four yards per carry during his rookie season in 2014, could be a valued asset depending on how teams stack their depth chart following roster downsizing.

UPDATE: The Houston Texans are one of the teams interested in West, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport:

UPDATE II: The Brownstraded West to the Titans on Sunday, the team announced. Cleveland received a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, according to NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

