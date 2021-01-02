Around the NFL

Cleveland Browns facility closed after positive test on coaching staff

Published: Jan 02, 2021 at 09:19 AM
Grant Gordon

NFL.com Digital Content Editor

Ahead of a hugely important game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns have a positive COVID-19 test within their coaching staff and the club facility has been closed Saturday morning, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Garafolo reported Sunday's game remains on as scheduled.

The Browns released a statement Saturday morning:

"The Cleveland Browns were informed this morning that a member of their coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19. The team will continue virtual meetings as the facility is currently closed while contact tracing is conducted. We will consult with league medical professionals on the appropriate next steps."

The positive test and facility closure comes just a day after the team registered no new positive tests after a Thursday in which NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that linebacker Malcolm Smith and tight end ﻿Harrison Bryant﻿ tested positive for COVID-19. Cornerback ﻿Denzel Ward﻿ was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Cleveland will play Pittsburgh in Week 17 looking for a victory to clinch a playoff berth.

  • Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle ﻿Mike Daniels﻿, who has started 11 games this season, has tested positive for the coronavirus, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport and Garafolo reported Saturday morning. Daniels will miss Sunday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Another Bengals player has shown symptoms and the team is working through close-contact protocols. A scheduled team walkthrough has been postponed until later Saturday as the team follows contract tracing.

Related Content

news

Saints will be without entire RB room on Sunday due to close contact to Alvin Kamara

Saints running backs ﻿Latavius Murray﻿, ﻿Dwayne Washington﻿, ﻿Michael Burton﻿ and running backs coach Joel Thomas will be unavailable against the Panthers due to close contact with Alvin Kamara, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Saturday. 
news

QB Aaron Rodgers could rewrite own Packers single-season TD record

Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers is two touchdowns away from breaking his own Packers single-season standard for most TD passes. 
news

Titans RB Derrick Henry could make NFL history vs. Texans

In line for a second-straight rushing title, Titans RB Derrick Henry still has a long ways to go to hit 2,000 yards, but he's going up against the Texans' 31st-ranked rushing defense, which has already allowed back-to-back 200-yard outings to King Henry. 
news

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson looks to catch rookie record in finale

The No. 22 pick of the 2020 NFL Draft, Justin Jefferson, has emerged as the best among a celebrated rookie wide receiver class and needs 111 yards receiving in his final game to break the rookie receiving yards record. 
news

Tom Brady has 'totally exceeded' Bruce Arians' expectations as Buccaneers quarterback

Upon signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Tom Brady had sky-high expectations. Head coach Bruce Arians believes he's exceeded those expectations. 
news

NFL players react to College Football Playoff Semifinal matchups

Players around the NFL weighed in on the Alabama Crimson Tide and Ohio State Buckeyes advancing to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
news

Week 17 injury report for Sunday's slate of NFL action

Official injury report and game day designations for all 16 Sunday games in Week 17.
news

Mason Rudolph: Myles Garrett 'has not reached out to me in any capacity'

Ahead of the Steelers-Browns matchup on Sunday, Pittsburgh QB Mason Rudolph said he hasn't heard from Myles Garrett but is "happy to hear" from him. 
news

Saints running back Alvin Kamara tests positive for COVID-19

New Orleans Saints superstar running back ﻿Alvin Kamara﻿ has tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss Sunday's regular season finale versus the Carolina Panthers and likely a potential NFL Wild Card Round playoff game, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Frank Ragnow on throat injury, time missed: Focus was on preserving voice 'for the rest of my life'

Detroit Lions offensive lineman's throat injury had him focused on preserving his voice "for the rest of my life."
news

Buccaneers place LBs Devin White and ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Buccaneers are playing for the NFC's top wild-card spot this weekend. They'll be doing so without arguably their top two defensive players, as LBs Devin White and ﻿Shaquil Barrett﻿ were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW