Cleveland Browns facility closed after positive test on coaching staff

Ahead of a hugely important game Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Cleveland Browns have a positive COVID-19 test within their coaching staff and the club facility has been closed Saturday morning, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports.

Garafolo reported Sunday's game remains on as scheduled.

The Browns released a statement Saturday morning:

"The Cleveland Browns were informed this morning that a member of their coaching staff has tested positive for COVID-19. The team will continue virtual meetings as the facility is currently closed while contact tracing is conducted. We will consult with league medical professionals on the appropriate next steps."

The positive test and facility closure comes just a day after the team registered no new positive tests after a Thursday in which NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that linebacker Malcolm Smith and tight end ﻿Harrison Bryant﻿ tested positive for COVID-19. Cornerback ﻿Denzel Ward﻿ was also placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday.

Cleveland will play Pittsburgh in Week 17 looking for a victory to clinch a playoff berth.