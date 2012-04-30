Cleveland Browns expect Colt McCoy to compete for QB job

Cleveland Browns president Mike Holmgren on Monday said he expects Colt McCoy to compete for the starting quarterback spot.
Holmgren selected McCoy's likely successor, Oklahoma State QB Brandon Weeden, in the first round (22nd overall) of last week's NFL draft.
"In this business, you line them up, you give it your best shot, and then we have to choose," Holmgren said. "We have to choose somebody to play. Right now, we have four quarterbacks on the roster and they are going to compete for the position."
Weeden, a former New York Yankees' farmhand, likely would not have been chosen so highly if the Browns did not think he was ready to play right away.
"I think we have the best chance of making (the QB situation) work because of who the people are, who the players are," Holmgren added. "It is never easy, everyone wants to play. But you only have one ball and only one guy can play at a time."
Cleveland surprised draft gurus by taking Weeden as early as it did, considering his age (28) and the concern that his skills might not translate into the pro game. McCoy, whom Holmgren and the Browns selected in the third round of the 2010 NFL Draft, is nearly four years younger than the rookie Weeden.
It is not known if McCoy has asked for a trade. His record as a starter is 6-15 over the past two seasons.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.