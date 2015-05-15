Around the NFL

Cleveland Browns, Cam Erving strike deal

May 15, 2015
The Cleveland Browns have the second of their two first-round picks under contract.

After striking a deal with nose tackle Danny Shelton on Monday, the Browns agreed to terms with offensive lineman Cameron Erving, the team announced on Friday.

The No. 19 overall pick of the 2015 NFL Draft was plucked up by the Browns as a versatile blocker who can play all three positions. He logged snaps at right tackle during Cleveland's recent rookie minicamp, but is widely seen as the long-term replacement for center Alex Mack, who isn't expected to stay with the Browns beyond next season.

In our recent projected starters series, we have Erving cracking the lineup in 2015 as an upgrade over right tackle Mitchell Schwartz. The rookie doesn't care where he plays, as long as he gets on the field:

"I have never seen someone look so natural over the ball," Florida State offensive line coach Rick Trickett told The Plain Dealer's Tom Reed. "I think he can be Pro Bowl center although I know that's not where Cleveland is going to play him right now. He can fire off the ball and hook a nose guard before the guy can get out of his stance."

Erving developed in college by watching film of Browns All-Pro left tackle Joe Thomas. Now he inhabits the same room, hoping -- like Thomas -- to turn Cleveland's front five into a raging headache for opposing defensive lines.

