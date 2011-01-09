Clemson RB Harper announces intention to enter NFL draft

CLEMSON, S.C. -- Clemson running back Jamie Harper says he will skip his senior season and apply for the 2011 NFL draft.
The school said in a news release Sunday that Harper has signed with an agent and becomes the second underclassman to turn pro. Last week, All-American defensive end Da'Quan Bowers said he would enter the NFL draft.
Harper was Clemson's rushing leader last season with 760 yards on 197 carriers and seven rushing touchdowns. He also caught 35 passes for 328 yards and three touchdowns.
