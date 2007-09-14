Clemens to start against Ravens on Sunday

The NFL Network's Adam Schefter is reporting that New York Jets quarterback Kellen Clemens will start Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens in place of injured starter Chad Pennington.
Pennington injured his ankle while being tackled last Sunday against the New England Patriots. Sunday will be the first career start for Clemens, the second-year backup out of Oregon.
"I prepare like I'm going to play, so if my number is called I give them the best opportunity to help the team win," Clemens said on Monday. "I'm going to prepare as best as I can and try to be as ready as possible."
Labeled a work-in-progress during his rookie season a year ago, Clemens has earned the trust and respect of his teammates after an outstanding training camp.
"I think Kellen is prepared," wide receiver Jerricho Cotchery said. "He's prepared the entire offseason, so I wouldn't expect a drop-off. I think we'll be fine and we won't have to make any adjustments, as far as receivers."
Clemens was impressive in the preseason, seizing the backup job while going 30-of-41 for 364 yards and four touchdowns. He also threw two interceptions, but his ability to consistently move the second-team offense had the Jets optimistic about their chances if Pennington went down with an injury.
They might get the opportunity to see if they were right Sunday at Baltimore.
"I think that Kellen had a very good preseason," Mangini said. "He's made a lot of progress from last year's training camp to this year's training camp and that's why he's our No. 2, where last year he was primarily our No. 3 guy."
Clemens threw one pass as a rookie, an incompletion, and appeared in only two games. In relief of Pennington on Sunday, Clemens surpassed his production from last season by going 5-of-10 for 35 yards.
"It's my second year in the offense and I had a chance to get some live bullets, especially this last week, so I'm going to go in there and do the best that I can," Clemens said.
The increased workload Clemens received in preseason, when he outplayed Marques Tuiasosopo -- and even Pennington -- was a big factor in the quarterback feeling he can step in if needed.
"That's definitely a positive," Clemens said. "If your number's called and you've got some positive snaps behind you, whether in the preseason or wherever, it definitely helps the confidence for a guy like me who hasn't played a lot in the regular season."
"There's not a lot of weak points in that chain," Clemens said. "They're very talented. They'll be a challenge for us."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.