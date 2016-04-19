Cleared to play, TE Larry Donnell re-signs with Giants

The veteran tight end re-signed with Big Blue on Tuesday after receiving clearance to play from team doctors, per the club. Donnell's one-year restricted-free-agent tender will earn him $1.67 million, a source involved with the deal told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.
Donnell finished the year on injured reserve after damaging his neck in Week 8 against the Saints. He was productive before going down, hauling in 29 passes for 223 yards and two scores. Giants fans will recall that Donnell also pulled down the game-winning pass in New York's Week 5 win over the Niners.
The fifth-year veteran enjoyed his best season one year earlier, in 2014, piling up six scores off 63 catches over 12 starts. Now back with the club, Donnell will battle for snaps with Will Tye ahead of Jerome Cunningham and Matt LaCosse.