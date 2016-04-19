Around the NFL

Cleared to play, TE Larry Donnell re-signs with Giants

Published: Apr 19, 2016 at 06:51 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around the NFL Writer

Larry Donnell has earned a clean bill of health and a new contract from the New York Giants.

The veteran tight end re-signed with Big Blue on Tuesday after receiving clearance to play from team doctors, per the club. Donnell's one-year restricted-free-agent tender will earn him $1.67 million, a source involved with the deal told NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport.

Donnell finished the year on injured reserve after damaging his neck in Week 8 against the Saints. He was productive before going down, hauling in 29 passes for 223 yards and two scores. Giants fans will recall that Donnell also pulled down the game-winning pass in New York's Week 5 win over the Niners.

The fifth-year veteran enjoyed his best season one year earlier, in 2014, piling up six scores off 63 catches over 12 starts. Now back with the club, Donnell will battle for snaps with Will Tye ahead of Jerome Cunningham and Matt LaCosse.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Super Bowl LVII inactives: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Philadelphia Eagles

The full inactive report for Super Bowl LVII between the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Feb. 12.

news

Derek Carr informs Raiders he won't accept trade to Saints; Las Vegas expected to release QB

Las Vegas Raiders QB Derek Carr informed the team he won't accept a trade before his contract deadline, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Las Vegas is expected to release the QB, Rapoport added.

news

Ravens DE Calais Campbell wants Lamar Jackson to return in 2023: 'He needs to stay in Baltimore'

During Super Bowl LVII Sunday's "NFL GameDay Morning," Ravens defensive end Calais Campbell made his pitch for quarterback Lamar Jackson to stay with Baltimore for the 2023 NFL season and beyond.

news

Texans hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator

The Houston Texans are hiring Bobby Slowik as their offensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reported on Sunday.

news

Austin Ekeler hopes OC Kellen Moore helps Chargers find consistency: 'We've got unfinished business'

Chargers running back is "salty" about the team's wild-card collapse, and he hopes new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore can help Los Angeles develop the necessary consistency for a deep postseason run in the future.

news

Packers RB Aaron Jones: 'Jordan Love is definitely ready' if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return to Green Bay

Packers running back Aaron Jones feels good about his situation with the team and feels he will return to Green Bay. He also believes Jordan Love is ready if Aaron Rodgers doesn't return alongside him.

news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.

news

Colts LB Shaquille Leonard endorses 'great coach' Jeff Saturday: 'I hate that he gets a lot of hate'

Indianapolis linebacker Shaquille Leonard rejected the notion that interim coach Jeff Saturday was not adequate at his job last season, pointing out the former Colt would be in a great spot with a full offseason of preparation.

news

Justin Fields on Bears' approach to No. 1 overall pick: 'Everybody would love honesty in the process'

The Chicago Bears hold the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft for the first time since 1947. Their starting quarterback understands it's a business, but he would "definitely" like to know where the team is leaning.

news

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century

For Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes to become just the seventh player to win MVP and a Super Bowl in the same season, he'll need to break a long and dubious streak of MVPs coming up short in the biggest of big games.

news

Panthers hiring longtime former NFL quarterback Josh McCown as QB coach

The Carolina Panthers are hiring Josh McCown as their quarterbacks coach, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday.

news

Michael Bidwill: Cardinals HC search on 'pause' until after Super Bowl

Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill said his team's head coaching search will continue past the Super Bowl, but he reminded any frustrated fans that the team wants to make the right decision rather than the fastest one.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE