Clear at top with Giants, but rest of NFC playoff picture is cloudy

Atlanta (6-4, third NFC South): Coach Mike Smith and his staff have done as an effective job at hiding the team's weaknesses, especially on defense, as they have in maximizing strengths. Now is when flawed teams tend to get exposed. It's also when focused teams can withstand the challenge. Atlanta has to be perfect on defense and it is about to face three teams that can inflict damage. Then again, Carolina, San Diego and New Orleans can be beat. That could make the Dec. 14 game vs. visiting Tampa Bay the Falcons' most important in years. If things are in order by then or after that game, Atlanta closes with Minnesota and St. Louis. Things would have to fall in line for the Falcons to get to postseason, but they've already accomplished things no one expected, so nothing can be ruled out.