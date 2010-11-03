Denean Vaughn - 2020 Raiders Fan of the Year Nominee

Denean is a current season ticket holder for the Las Vegas Raiders. She has always loved football and made sure she could attend all the home games when she learned the Raiders were relocating to Las Vegas. She is a career educator and committed to taking one student to each Raider home game with her as these students live in Las Vegas but cannot afford to attend any of the entertainment venues in their hometown. Attending Raiders games can be lifechanging for these kids, and Denean is excited to give back to the community and cannot wait to go to the Raiders games in Allegiant Stadium!