This is not a particularly sexy week. I'm not gonna lie. There are going to be some down times when you're talking 17 weeks and this is one of them. Not too many blue ribbon matchups, but more than enough to fill up our Sunday and Monday.
Classic NFC North rivalry headlines Week 3 schedule
This is not a particularly sexy week. I'm not gonna lie. There are going to be some down times when you're talking 17 weeks and this is one of them. Not too many blue ribbon matchups, but more than enough to fill up our Sunday and Monday.