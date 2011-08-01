Class of 2011: Richard Dent
Published: Aug 01, 2011 at 05:00 AM
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The Baltimore Ravens had a slew of picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, so general manager Eric Decosta figured he might as well let team owner Steve Bisciotti make one. With the opportunity, he took Clemson running back Adam Randall in the fifth round.
The Philadelphia Eagles roster the most successful player to emerge from the International Player Pathway program: left tackle Jordan Mailata. Seventh-round pick, defensive lineman Uar Bernard, will look to follow in his footsteps.