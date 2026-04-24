Clark Hunt: Chiefs to unveil stadium renderings later this year ahead of move to Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Kansas City Chiefs expect to unveil renderings for a new, $3 billion domed stadium later this year, and team owner Clark Hunt said Friday that their plan is to begin bidding for the Super Bowl, Final Four and College Football Playoff games.

The Chiefs announced in late December that they were moving from their longtime home at Arrowhead Stadium across the Kansas-Missouri state line. The move came after Kansas lawmakers voted to allow the state to issue a little more than $2.4 million in bonds to cover about 60% of the cost of the stadium, a new training facility and retail and entertainment space.

The stadium itself will be built in Kansas City, Kansas, near Kansas Speedway and a retail district known as The Legends. The area is also home to Sporting Park, the home of MLS club Sporting Kansas City, and a minor league baseball stadium.

"We're making progress," Hunt said. "We have a design competition that's ongoing between MANICA and Populous, and I would hope in the next several months that we'd be able to make a decision on the lead architect."

Both of the firms are based in Kansas City, MANICA on the Kansas side and Populous on the Missouri side.

MANICA has been working on the new Nissan Stadium in Nashville that will be home to the Titans, and worked on Allegiant Stadium, the home of the Las Vegas Raiders. Populous has been wrapping up the new Highmark Stadium for the Buffalo Bills.

Hunt did underscore that "our thought process at this time is that it would be an enclosed dome."

One of the long-held dreams of Hunt's father, the late Chiefs founder Lamar Hunt, was to host a Super Bowl -- the name he coined for the NFL title game. That would have been unlikely in an outdoor stadium in Kansas City, given the frigid Midwest winters.