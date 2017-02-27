Around the NFL

Clark Hunt: Alex Smith will be Chiefs' starter in 2017

Published: Feb 27, 2017 at 11:16 AM
Headshot_Author_Chris_Wesseling_1400x1000
Chris Wesseling

Around the NFL Writer

The Kansas City Chiefs have been fielding persistent questions about their quarterback situation since mid-January.

With Alex Smith under center, the Chiefs' .793 winning percentage is the NFL's best since the middle of the 2015 season. That salient fact has done little, however, to discourage rampant rumor and innuendo that Kansas City is a potential landing spot as Tony Romo's next team.

In the immediate aftermath of their season-ending playoff loss to the Steelers, coach Andy Reid assured reporters he could still win with Smith. When it was pointed out two weeks later that the comments weren't exactly a ringing endorsement, Reid left little room for equivocation.

"Alex is our quarterback -- there's no question about that or anything else," Reid told the Kansas City Star in late January. "I surely didn't want to insinuate that (was not the case) at all."

Earlier this month, general manager John Dorsey echoed Reid's sentiment on Smith's standing with the organization.

"We've said all along he is the starter -- I don't know what more you want to say," Dorsey said. "He's led this franchise to three playoff seasons out of four, which is pretty good in my eyes."

Chairman Clark Hunt is the latest to weigh in, confirming to the Kansas City Star over the weekend that Smith is entrenched as the franchise quarterback.

"I would just reiterate what Andy has said several times throughout the offseason," Hunt explained, "which is he's very happy with Alex and Alex is going to be our starter going into 2017."

Smith isn't without his shortcomings. In particular, his inability to stretch the field vertically is a competitive disadvantage against the AFC's superpowers such as the Steelers and Patriots.

That said, the Chiefs are in better shape at quarterback than any other team linked to Romo.

"I am bullish on Alex Smith because ... there are only eight or 10 franchise guys in the league," NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock said Monday on a conference call, "and if Alex Smith isn't one of them, he's kind of a notch below, and that's better than most of the other teams around the league. I could name you half the league that needs a quality starting quarterback.

"So I believe the Chiefs are ahead of most of the teams. I think you've got to be careful for what you wish for, because it may come true."

The question the Chiefs have to ask is whether it's worth alienating or losing Smith to flirt with a 37-year-old quarterback who could be one hit away from retirement.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Matthew Stafford excited to play for contender, 'going to do everything I can' to lead Rams to success

New Rams QB Matthew Stafford spoke Friday about how he's adjusting to Los Angeles and life as a QB on a playoff-contending team.
news

New QB Jared Goff on Lions: 'I don't see it as a rebuild at all'

Jared Goff was officially introduced as a new member of the Lions on Friday, and the veteran quarterback told reporters he does not view his Detroit as a team starting from scratch.
news

2021 NFL free agency: Friday roundup of latest news, buzz

Days after signing journeyman signal-caller ﻿Tyrod Taylor﻿ to a one-year deal, the Texans swung a trade Friday for Bengals quarterback ﻿Ryan Finley. Plus, other moves we're monitoring around the NFL on Friday.
news

JuJu Smith-Schuster agrees to one-year deal to return to Pittsburgh Steelers

JuJu Smith-Schuster is returning to the Pittsburgh Steelers on a one-year deal, NFL Network's Taylor Bisciotti reported Friday. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport adds the deal is worth $8 million.
news

Bengals release eight-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Geno Atkins

Cincinnati Bengals head coach Zac Taylor told reporters Friday the team is releasing longtime star defensive tackle Geno Atkins.
news

Justin Simmons, Broncos agree to terms on four-year, $61M deal

﻿Justin Simmons﻿ is staying in Denver for the long haul. The Broncos have agreed to terms with their star safety on a four-year, $61 million contract with $35 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported.
news

Bengals signing ex-Vikings tackle Riley Reiff

The Cincinnati Bengals finally added an offensive lineman to help protect ﻿Joe Burrow﻿. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday the Bengals are signing offensive tackle ﻿Riley Reiff. 
news

Urban Meyer: Jaguars not considering trading QB Gardner Minshew 'at this point'

Teams might be calling the Jacksonville Jaguars trying to pry away quarterback Gardner Minshew﻿, but new coach Urban Meyer said the club isn't reciprocating that interest. Yet.
news

Kyle Long on return to NFL with Chiefs: 'It's the renaissance year for me, the rebirth'

Former Bears guard Kyle Long took a year off in "retirement" before signing with the Chiefs this week. The three-time Pro Bowler said the season off helped him regain his vigor. 
news

Jim Irsay sees a 'golden era' of Colts football coming to Indy

An eternal optimist, Indianapolis Colts owner Jim Irsay believes his coaching staff will be able to help former first-round pick Carson Wentz return to form.
news

New Bears QB Andy Dalton: 'They told me I was the starter'

Upon his first meeting with the media after signing with the Bears, former Bengals starting QB Andy Dalton said he's in Chicago to be QB1 as the team told him he would be the starter and that was a chief reason behind his signing.
news

Two-time Super Bowl champion C David Andrews returning to Patriots

Center David Andrews is returning to the Patriots, NFL Network's Kim Jones reported. Andrews will be signing a four-year deal, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW