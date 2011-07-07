Clarett, ex-Jaguars WR Williams activated by UFL teams

Two NFL castoffs have found new homes in the United Football League.
Running back Maurice Clarett, a 2005 draft pick of the Denver Broncos, was added to the Omaha Nighthawks' active roster Thursday, and ex-Jacksonville Jaguars wide receiver Reggie Williams has joined the Sacramento Mountain Lions, the UFL announced.
Clarett, 27, hasn't played in a game since helping lead Ohio State to the 2002 BCS national championship. He broke NCAA rules for accepting gifts, lost a bid to enter the NFL after his freshman year, was cut by the Broncos after he eventually was drafted in the third round, then served 3½ years in prison for his role in a robbery.
Clarett, 27, signed with the Nighthawks in 2010, calling it a chance to rebuild his life.
Asked at the time if he had anything to say to people who are scrutinizing his comeback bid, Clarett said: "I really have nothing to say to them. My focus is here with the Nighthawks. I'm going to keep it right there and figure out how to contribute to the team."
Clarett met with UFL Commissioner Michael Huyghue, who gave the running back his blessing.
"I'm sure he had his concerns and everything," Clarett said. "It was a personal discussion between me and him. I told him how I felt, where I was at in my life, how I felt about my family, about having an opportunity to play again and being around the guys around here."
Williams, the ninth overall pick by the Jaguars in the 2004 draft, started 53 games in five seasons with the team before multiple drug-related arrests derailed his career. He totaled 189 receptions for 2,322 yards and 18 touchdowns in his time with the Jaguars and set the franchise single-season record with 10 touchdown receptions in 2007, surpassing the previous high of eight, set by Jimmy Smith in three different seasons (1998, 2000, 2001).
The Associated Press contributed to this report.