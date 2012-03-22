Claiborne says he tore ligament in wrist, will have surgery Friday

Cornerback prospect Morris Claibornetold the New Orleans Times-Picayune on Thursday that he is going to have surgery on his left wrist Friday.
Claiborne is thought to be one of the best defensive backs available in the 2012 NFL Draft (NFL Network draft analyst Mike Mayock rates Claiborne as the top cornerback in this year's draft). He told the newspaper that he tore a ligament in the wrist during a game against Alabama in November, and played the rest of the 2011 season with the injury.
He also told the newspaper that he received an invitation from the NFL to take part in the league's presentation of the draft in New York on April 26.
Casserly: Mock Draft 3.0
How will notable free-agency acquisitions affect April's NFL draft? Charley Casserly projects the first round. More ...
Claiborne disclosed his plans to have surgery after LSU had its pro day on Thursday. According to the newspaper, Claiborne ran the 40-yard dash in 4.39 seconds.
"I started jumping around when I heard 4.3," Claiborne said.
"I really wanted to most improve my 40 time. I had a good time at Indy, but it was not what I wanted to run."
Claiborne, who had never played cornerback until he came to LSU in 2009, was a two-year starter at the position. Claiborne, who is bypassing his senior season, finished his Tigers career with 95 tackles, 11 interceptions and 12 pass breakups.
In the 2011 NFL Draft, Claiborne's teammate, Patrick Peterson, was the fifth pick of the NFL draft by the Arizona Cardinals. Projections have Claiborne going in the top five of this April's draft.
"It would be great if I go in the top five," Claiborne said. "That would show we have a lot of talent here at LSU. I talk to Patrick all the time. He has been through (draft process). In fact, he just went through it. He just tells me to stay focused.
"It's been rough. I'm taking it one day at a time. I am getting close to reaching my goal. It's all coming true. I just have to keep working."
The Associated Press contributed to this report.